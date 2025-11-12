HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Heroin worth around Rs 1.3 cr seized in Assam, 2 women held

Wed, 12 November 2025
17:43
In two operations of drug haul, heroin worth nearly Rs 1.3 crore was seized and two women were arrested from the capital city of Assam, the police said on Wednesday. 

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Khanapara in the Basistha police station limits this morning, and a woman was apprehended, Guwahati police said in a post on X. 

The 47-year-old woman hails from Churachandpur in Manipur, it added. 

"Recovered: 12 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 138 grams (without soap boxes) and one mobile phone. Legal action initiated," the police said. 

In another operation in the jurisdiction of the same police station, a raid was conducted at a rented house in Khanapara locality on the basis of an intelligence input, the police said. 

A woman was arrested and the police recovered two tobacco boxes containing 22 grams of heroin, three stolen mobile phones and Rs 13,000 in cash, a senior officer said. 

The total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 1.28 crore as per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards, he added. -- PTI

