Govt knows there are 'home-grown' terrorists too: Chidambaram

Wed, 12 November 2025
23:09
Former Union home minister P Chidambaram/File image
As the NIA began its probe into the Delhi blast, Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday talked of "home-grown terrorists" and said the government's discreet silence is because it knows about them.

In a post on X, though Chidambaram did not talk of the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives and injured 20 people, he posed a question on why and under what circumstances are Indian citizens turning into terrorists.

"I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists -- foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists. I said so in Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor. I was mocked and trolled for the reference to home-grown terrorists," he said in his post.

"However, I must say that the government observed a discreet silence because the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too. The point of this tweet is we should ask ourselves what are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists," Chidambaram said.

His post came on a day the Union cabinet termed the Delhi blast a "terrorist incident". -- PTI

