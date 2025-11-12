HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

ED attaches assets worth Rs 21.7 cr of cyber fraud accused Chirag Tomar, his associates

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
23:46
image
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 21.71 crore, including nine properties in Delhi, belonging to Chirag Tomar, his family and associates in connection with a scam in which USD 20 million in cryptocurrency was siphoned off using spoofed websites, officials said Wednesday.   

The investigation was started on the basis of a newspaper report that an Indian national, Tomar, was arrested in the USA for stealing more than USD 20 million through the use of fake or spoofed websites mimicking the cryptocurrency exchange website Coinbase.

The agency has provisionally attached the assets of Tomar and his associates, named Rahul Anand, Akash Vaish and Piyush Prashar.

The total attachment in the case so far stands at Rs. 64.15 crore, ED said in a statement.

"The investigation revealed that Chirag Tomar, currently in custody in USA, was involved in a large-scale cyber fraud by spoofing the website of the cryptocurrency exchange 'Coinbase' and stealing cryptocurrency," it said.

The anti-money laundering agency found that the trusted websites were spoofed in such a way that when anyone searched for Coinbase, the fake website would appear at the top, the statement said.

The spoofed website appeared exactly similar to the trusted website, except for the contact details. When the users would enter the login credentials, the fake website would show it wrong, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Closely watching Ukraine battlefield because...: Army
LIVE! Closely watching Ukraine battlefield because...: Army

Govt terms Delhi car blast a terrorist incident
Govt terms Delhi car blast a terrorist incident

The Indian government has officially classified the car explosion outside the Red Fort as a terrorist incident, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reaffirmed...

'Only his torso was recovered...we identified him by clothes'
'Only his torso was recovered...we identified him by clothes'

Families of victims of the Red Fort blast identify their loved ones and share their grief, highlighting the devastating impact on their lives.

Under lens over blast, Al-Falah University breaks silence
Under lens over blast, Al-Falah University breaks silence

The university has come under the scanner following the arrest of doctors in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'
'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'

A doctor at a Saharanpur hospital denies rumors of his detention following the arrest of a colleague accused of having links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO