ED attaches assets worth Rs 21.7 cr of cyber fraud accused Chirag Tomar, his associates

The investigation was started on the basis of a newspaper report that an Indian national, Tomar, was arrested in the USA for stealing more than USD 20 million through the use of fake or spoofed websites mimicking the cryptocurrency exchange website Coinbase.





The agency has provisionally attached the assets of Tomar and his associates, named Rahul Anand, Akash Vaish and Piyush Prashar.





The total attachment in the case so far stands at Rs. 64.15 crore, ED said in a statement.





"The investigation revealed that Chirag Tomar, currently in custody in USA, was involved in a large-scale cyber fraud by spoofing the website of the cryptocurrency exchange 'Coinbase' and stealing cryptocurrency," it said.





The anti-money laundering agency found that the trusted websites were spoofed in such a way that when anyone searched for Coinbase, the fake website would appear at the top, the statement said.





The spoofed website appeared exactly similar to the trusted website, except for the contact details. When the users would enter the login credentials, the fake website would show it wrong, it said. -- PTI

