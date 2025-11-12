HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast: Umar Nabi had planned for Dec 6 strike

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
17:52
image
Dr Umar Nabi who was driving the explosives-laden car that blew up near the Red Fort had planned a powerful blast timed around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6, officials said on Wednesday. 

The details of the plan have been pieced together after interrogation of the eight people arrested for their alleged links to the interstate 'white collar' Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module centred in Faridabad and conversations with their family, friends and neighbours, the officials said. 

Umar, a 28-year-old doctor based in south Kashmir's Pulwama district believed to have been killed in the November 10 Red Fort blast in which 12 people lost their lives, has emerged as key in the terror network spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. 

His plan fell apart with the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, who taught at Faridabad's Al Falah university and from whose room 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was found. 

It is believed that Umar panicked and the explosion was accidental, the officials said. 

According to officials, Umar was a loner and had an excellent academic record. 

A trip to Turkiye in 2021 with Ganaie, the first of the eight people to be arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police, led to a dramatic transformation and radicalisation, they claimed. 

It is believed the two met overground workers of the banned JeM during the trip. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Umar Nabi had planned for Dec 6 strike
LIVE! Delhi blast: Umar Nabi had planned for Dec 6 strike

Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces; target was R-Day
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces; target was R-Day

The police suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives

Jammu and Kashmir police busted an interstate and trans-national terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of arms and explosives. The investigation involved arrests in...

Police launch hunt for car owned by Red Fort blast suspect
Police launch hunt for car owned by Red Fort blast suspect

Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast
Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs refused to discuss the Red Fort blast during a meeting, citing the pre-set agenda of 'Disaster Management'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO