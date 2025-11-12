Delhi blast: Umar Nabi had planned for Dec 6 strike

17:52





The details of the plan have been pieced together after interrogation of the eight people arrested for their alleged links to the interstate 'white collar' Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module centred in Faridabad and conversations with their family, friends and neighbours, the officials said.





Umar, a 28-year-old doctor based in south Kashmir's Pulwama district believed to have been killed in the November 10 Red Fort blast in which 12 people lost their lives, has emerged as key in the terror network spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.





His plan fell apart with the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, who taught at Faridabad's Al Falah university and from whose room 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was found.





It is believed that Umar panicked and the explosion was accidental, the officials said.





According to officials, Umar was a loner and had an excellent academic record.





A trip to Turkiye in 2021 with Ganaie, the first of the eight people to be arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police, led to a dramatic transformation and radicalisation, they claimed.





It is believed the two met overground workers of the banned JeM during the trip. -- PTI

Dr Umar Nabi who was driving the explosives-laden car that blew up near the Red Fort had planned a powerful blast timed around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6, officials said on Wednesday.