Delhi blast: Cops seek red Ford EcoSport car

Wed, 12 November 2025
15:48
Relatives mourn a victim of the Red Fort blast
The Delhi Police has sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources said on Wednesday. 

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red car, the police source said. 

At least five teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Autopsy of Red Fort blast victims reveal...
LIVE! Autopsy of Red Fort blast victims reveal...

Blast accused doc Shaheen never wore burqa: Ex-husband
Blast accused doc Shaheen never wore burqa: Ex-husband

According to investigators, Shaheen Shahid, a doctor associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was among those arrested following Monday's explosion near the Red Fort.

'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'
'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'

A doctor at a Saharanpur hospital denies rumors of his detention following the arrest of a colleague accused of having links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'

'India has experienced any number of doctors, engineers, and individuals from professional backgrounds being implicated in terrorism. This is not a novel development.''These are mobilisations of opportunity. One does not exclusively...

Under lens over blast, Al-Falah University breaks silence
Under lens over blast, Al-Falah University breaks silence

The university has come under the scanner following the arrest of doctors in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

