Delhi blast: Car dealer remembers duo who bought i20 car

Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Amit Patel, a dealer at the Royal Car Zone, a firm selling second-hand cars, which also sold the car involved in the Red Fort bomb blast, says, "On 29 October, our staff member Sonu was contacted. Two people came to see the i-20 car, they liked it, made the payment, and took the car on that very day. One of the customers was Amir Rashid, and I am unaware of the name of the second person. The car was registered in the name of Amir Rashid. The day this blast took place in Delhi, Sonu received a call from Delhi asking to keep all documents ready for a team which would be shortly reaching to collect them. The same night, a team arrived in Faridabad and we gave them all the documents and the CCTV footage. The police are carrying out the investigation now. Amir Rashid's ID was from Pulwama."