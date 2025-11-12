Delhi blast: Car dealer remembers duo who bought i20 car

Amit Patel, a dealer at the Royal Car Zone, a firm selling second-hand cars, which also sold the car involved in the Red Fort bomb blast, says, "On 29 October, our staff member Sonu was contacted. Two people came to see the i-20 car, they liked it, made the payment, and took the car on that very day. One of the customers was Amir Rashid, and I am unaware of the name of the second person. The car was registered in the name of Amir Rashid. The day this blast took place in Delhi, Sonu received a call from Delhi asking to keep all documents ready for a team which would be shortly reaching to collect them. The same night, a team arrived in Faridabad and we gave them all the documents and the CCTV footage. The police are carrying out the investigation now. Amir Rashid's ID was from Pulwama."
Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station.