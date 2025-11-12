HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP orders 501 kg of laddoos anticipating victory in Bihar polls

Wed, 12 November 2025
16:20
Representational image
Anticipating its victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ordered 501 kg of laddoos ahead of the counting of votes on Friday. The polling in two phases were held on November 6 and 11 in Bihar, and result will be announced on Friday. 

The state has registered the highest voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in its history since 1951. Buoyed by most of the exit poll predictions that have indicated a clear mandate for the NDA government, the saffron party already appears to be in a celebratory mood. BJP worker Krishna Kumar Kallu told PTI, "On the counting day, NDA will celebrate Holi, Dussehra, Diwali and Eid because people have voted in favour of NDA's development works." 

He added that the party has ordered 501 kg of laddoos to be "distributed as prasad" among people. A laddoo maker in Patna confirmed that BJP workers ordered 501 kg of the traditional sweetmeat, which is to be delivered on the morning of November 14. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, dismissed the exit poll predictions, claiming that such forecasts were made at the "direction" of the BJP's top leadership. -- PTI

