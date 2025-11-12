HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over Hasina's interactions with media

Wed, 12 November 2025
Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Dhaka and expressed "serious concern" over deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's interaction with mainstream Indian media. 

Hasina, 78, faces multiple cases in Bangladesh after being ousted in August last year following nationwide violent protests led by students. 

She fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year and is currently residing in India. Hasina's supporters say the charges against her are politically motivated. 

"The foreign ministry today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to formally convey Bangladesh's serious concern over the Indian government allowing absconding premier Sheikh Hasina to interact with the mainstream Indian media," the state-run BSS news agency reported, quoting a high-level unnamed diplomatic source. 

In the last few days, Hasina has given interviews to some prominent international and Indian media outlets. -- PTI

