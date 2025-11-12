HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Autopsy of Red Fort blast victims reveal...

Wed, 12 November 2025
16:10
The initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims on Wednesday revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma, sources said. 

At least eight people died near the Lal Quila metro station on Monday evening after a blast in a Hyundai i20 car occurred. Blast wave damage affected lungs, ears, and abdominal organs, rupturing eardrums, lungs, and intestines. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground. During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing. 

The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest. Swab samples of deceased bodies have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini for forensic analysis, as some metal pieces and foreign particles were recovered from the bodies. 

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday. -- PTI

Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

According to investigators, Shaheen Shahid, a doctor associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was among those arrested following Monday's explosion near the Red Fort.

'India has experienced any number of doctors, engineers, and individuals from professional backgrounds being implicated in terrorism. This is not a novel development.''These are mobilisations of opportunity. One does not exclusively...

A doctor at a Saharanpur hospital denies rumors of his detention following the arrest of a colleague accused of having links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

