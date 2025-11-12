Autopsy of Red Fort blast victims reveal...

16:10





At least eight people died near the Lal Quila metro station on Monday evening after a blast in a Hyundai i20 car occurred. Blast wave damage affected lungs, ears, and abdominal organs, rupturing eardrums, lungs, and intestines. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground. During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing.





The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest. Swab samples of deceased bodies have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini for forensic analysis, as some metal pieces and foreign particles were recovered from the bodies.





Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday. -- PTI

The initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims on Wednesday revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma, sources said.