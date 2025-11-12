HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amit Shah's Gujarat visit cancelled after Delhi blast

Wed, 12 November 2025
16:42
Amit Shah holds a meeting with police officials after the Delhi blast
Amit Shah holds a meeting with police officials after the Delhi blast
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Gujarat on Thursday has been cancelled, according to BJP office-bearers. Though no official reason was given for the cancellation, it is believed that the home minister is busy in the aftermath of the car blast in the national capital. 

Shah was scheduled to inaugurate the Ahmedabad Food Festival and the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre on November 13. He was also invited to attend the inauguration programmes at Dudhsagar Dairy in Boriyavi in Mehsana, said Gandhinagar Lok Sabha spokesperson and BJP leader Bimal Joshi.

"Shah's visit to Ahmedabad and Mehsana stands cancelled. It is likely that the Union Minister may join the event in Boriyavi virtually via video conferencing," Joshi added. -- PTI

