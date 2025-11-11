When Nehru rode a yak in Bhutan, trekking for 5 days...

11:26

Pt Nehru was 69 years old when he made the arduous trek





Today, as PM Modi visits Bhutan, Ramesh sees this as a continuation of the legacy established by Nehru. He emphasised the strong people-to-people connections, cultural exchanges, and economic collaborations that have defined the relationship, positioning India and Bhutan as close partners.





In a post on X, the Congress leader described the "extraordinary visit" of Nehru to Bhutan, who was then sixty-nine years old, accompanied by Indira Gandhi. Nehru braved treacherous terrain, traversing 50 km over five days to reach Paro. The journey, undertaken just months before his 69th birthday, showcased his commitment to forging strong ties.





Nehru first flew to Bagdogra and then drove via Gangtok to Nathu La on a newly constructed road. At Nathu La, the delegation was met with a dozen yaks, several ponies, and a pack of over a hundred animals. It then trekked for five days covering fifty kms to reach Paro on Sept 23 ,1958.





There were times when the altitude touched 15,500 feet. "The Prime Minister is in Bhutan today. Sixty seven years ago, India's first Prime Minister had made a most unusual visit to Bhutan. Accompanied by Indira Gandhi and a few officials like Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant, Nehru first flew to Bagdogra and then drove via Gangtok to Nathu La on a road that had just been constructed.





Ramesh highlighted the visit's significance, citing accounts from officials like Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant, who documented the arduous yet fruitful expedition. The meetings and cultural engagements in Paro laid the groundwork for decades of cooperation, with hydropower emerging as a key area of partnership.





His efforts are considered a turning point in India-Bhutan relations. Meanwhile, PM Modi departed for Thimphu, Bhutan, on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.





During his November 11-12 visit, the Prime Minister will attend several official programmes and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan. India-Bhutan relations are built on a foundation of trust, respect, and cooperation, with a shared history dating back to the 1950s. The two countries have a strong bond, often described as a "special relationship". -- ANI

