Detailed analysis of Delhi blast on Tuesday: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the spot of the blast in Delhi/Reuters/ANI Photo





"Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, we will hold a detailed analysis of the blast with senior officers at the home ministry," Shah told reporters after meeting those injured in the blast at the LNJP Hospital.





A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others, officials said.





Shah said top investigating agencies are probing the incident, and will go in-depth into the blast which took place in a Hyundai i20 car. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a detailed analysis of the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening will be conducted with top security officers on Tuesday.