Follow Rediff on:      
Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception

Sun, 09 November 2025
18:33
Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra/File image
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra hosted a public wedding reception at Karimpur in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, their first public event in the state. 

The function, however, sparked a row after a BJP youth leader alleged that government machinery was used, causing inconvenience to locals. 

The public event, held at the Karimpur Regulated Market Ground, was attended by around 6,000 guests, including family members, colleagues, and prominent local residents. 

The couple had tied the knot in Germany few months ago. 

"Many blessings to you, @MahuaMoitra. But there is one question more than 6,000 people were invited to the dinner party. The entire ground has been wrapped with pandals and lighting at a cost of crores. Very good. Everyone has the right to rejoice," Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Krishanu Singha said in a social media post. 

The BJYM vice-president shared an image of the invitation card, which mentioned the venue as the Karimpur Regulated Market Football Ground. 

He alleged that bus services were affected and questioned why the administration permitted the venue to be used for a private event when religious gatherings had earlier been denied permission. 

"For the past few years, the ground authorities have not given permission for any religious events such as kirtan, Baul fair, etc. Why?", he asked. -- PTI

Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception
