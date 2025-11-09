HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf visits Bangladesh

Sun, 09 November 2025
21:28
Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf being received with a guard of honour at Bangladesh Naval Headquarters/ISPS/ANI Photo
Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf is on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh. 

As part of the visit, he paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Navy chief Admiral M Nazmul Hasan at the Naval Headquarters in Banani on Sunday.

Earlier, when he arrived at the Naval Headquarters, he was welcomed by the chief of the Navy. 

At that time, a well-equipped contingent of the Bangladesh Navy presented him with a Guard of Honour. 

He inspected the guard and received the salute, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Sunday in a statement.

During the meeting, the naval chiefs of both countries exchanged greetings and discussed professional and training-related issues between the navies of the two countries. 

In addition, he expressed hope for continued mutual cooperation to further strengthen the existing relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

A delegation of the Pakistan Navy, the Pakistan high commissioner, Defense Attache and PSOs of the Navy Headquarters, and high-ranking military officers were present at the time, ISPR said. -- ANI

