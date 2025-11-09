Nepal-India border points closed ahead of second phase of Bihar polls

18:29





The border points in several districts, including Sarlahi, Mahottari and Rauthat, have been closed for three days.





The Mahottari district alone has sealed its eleven border points with India.





"The election that is scheduled to be held on 11 November in Bihar, from the security point of view, we have halted the movement across the border. All the border points along the Mahottari district have been sealed. It will remain closed from 22 Kartik (8 November) till 25 Kartik (11 November). The border point has been closed from 6 PM yesterday to Tuesday evening till 6 PM," Sanjay Kumar Pokhrel, assistant chief district officer of Mahottari, said.





Local authorities have also issued a high alert in light of the election in the bordering Indian state.





The district administration offices along the border with India issued a statement stating that all cross-border movement, except for emergency cases, will be completely suspended during the border closure period.





The practice of sealing the border for 72 hours during elections, whether held in Nepal or India, has become a standard security measure. -- PTI

