HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mukesh Ambani donates Rs 15 cr to Guruvayur Devaswom for new hospital

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
13:15
image
Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, offered prayers at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Sunday and handed over a cheque of Rs 15 crore to the Guruvayur Devaswom as the first instalment towards the construction of the proposed Devaswom Multi-Speciality Hospital in Thrissur district.

Ambani arrived in Guruvayur around 7:30 am by helicopter and was received at the Sree Krishna College grounds by Devaswom chairman Dr V K Vijayan, administrator C Manoj, and administrator O B Arun Kumar.

He was later escorted to the Srivatsam Guest House and adorned with a golden ribbon before proceeding to the temple for darshan.

Due to special darshan restrictions on public holidays, Ambani entered the temple after lighting ghee lamps for 25 devotees. 

He offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan at the Nalambalam and later received prasadam from the temple priest (melsanthi). 

Ambani also made offerings at the flagpost, including garlands, fruits, and sugar.

Following the rituals, the Devaswom chairman presented Ambani with the prasadam of Lord Guruvayurappan and a mural painting as a token of appreciation.

During the visit, Devaswom officials also presented the outline of the upcoming multi-speciality hospital project and details related to the temple's elephants. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
LIVE! Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

Will release more: Rahul Gandhi on vote theft charges
Will release more: Rahul Gandhi on vote theft charges

Rahul Gandhi alleges that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalize it, claiming similar incidents occurred in other states.

Delhi air quality improves: Here's what helped
Delhi air quality improves: Here's what helped

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reports improved air quality in Delhi compared to the same period last year, attributing it to coordinated efforts by government departments. Officials aim to avoid implementing GRAP Stage III...

Sharif again thanks Trump for averting 'major India-Pak war'
Sharif again thanks Trump for averting 'major India-Pak war'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again thanked former US President Donald Trump for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May, despite India's consistent denial of third-party intervention.

'Leaders Like L K Advani Are Extinct'
'Leaders Like L K Advani Are Extinct'

'In these times of vitiated politics, we miss people like Advaniji and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in active politics more than ever.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO