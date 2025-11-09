HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jailed scammer sends threat mail to Allahabad HC judge using cop's phone

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
18:47
image
An FIR has been registered against a man, accused of cyber fraud worth around Rs 3,700 crore and presently lodged in jail, for allegedly sending a threatening email to an Allahabad high court judge using a police constable's phone, the police said on Sunday.

According to an official, Anubhav Mittal, accused of duping nearly seven lakh investors to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore through a bogus online trading scheme and currently lodged in Lucknow jail, allegedly sent the email under a fake name to frame another inmate.

The message warned that a judge of the Lucknow bench "was going to be murdered," the official said, adding that an inquiry by the Cyber Cell and Crime Branch revealed that the email originated from constable Ajay Kumar's phone.

"A case has been registered against Anubhav Mittal and Ajay Kumar, police constable (posted at the Police Lines) for criminal intimidation and under the IT Act. The FIR was registered on Friday. The police constable had accompanied Mittal during a hearing in court on November 4," the senior official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception
LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception

Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3
Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal
Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says an inquiry has been initiated into the alleged illegal sale of government land to his son's company in Pune. The sale of 40 acres of land is under scrutiny, and the Chief Minister has...

J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives
J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on terror operatives and overground workers (OGWs) across the Jammu region, conducting extensive search operations in multiple districts.

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO