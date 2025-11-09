HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fossil believed to be of three-horned dinosaur found in UP

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
19:20
File image
File image
A fossil believed to be of a Triceratops, the three-horned dinosaur, has been excavated along the banks of the Sahansara River in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, according to a researcher.

The excavation in the area revealed what experts believe could be the nasal horn of a Triceratops, dating back millions of years.

"A fresh fossil has been discovered, believed to be of a Triceratops... The fossil is a part of its nose. While we cannot definitively say that it belongs to a Triceratops, it closely resembles other Triceratops fossils found around the world. Its morphology, shape and size are very similar," said Mohammad Umar Saif, who is the founder of the Natural History and Conservation Centre in Saharanpur.

These dinosaurs were generally found during the Late Cretaceous period, 100.5 million years ago to 66 million years ago, he said.

The fossil, he said, is exceptionally well-preserved.

"This is well-preserved as it has completely transformed into sandstone due to heavy mineralisation because it remained buried in the foothills of the Himalayas for approximately 3540 million years. This is a good discovery," Saif said.

Several fossils, dating back millions of years, have been reportedly excavated from the area in recent years, drawing interest from researchers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception
LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception

Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3
Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal
Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says an inquiry has been initiated into the alleged illegal sale of government land to his son's company in Pune. The sale of 40 acres of land is under scrutiny, and the Chief Minister has...

J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives
J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on terror operatives and overground workers (OGWs) across the Jammu region, conducting extensive search operations in multiple districts.

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO