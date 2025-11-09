HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi HC holds sitting on Sunday; grants parole to gang rape convict for sister's last rites

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
20:16
image
The Delhi high court held a special sitting on Sunday and granted a four-week parole to a gang rape convict to attend the last rites of his sister, who died this morning. 

Justice Sanjeev Narula, who on November 7 granted one-day custody parole to the 55-year-old convict on humanitarian grounds to meet his ailing sister in the hospital, was informed on Sunday morning that the woman had passed away and cremation was slated in the evening. 

"The application is allowed. The petitioner shall be released on parole for four weeks from the date of his release, upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000, with the cash surety earlier deposited with the jail authorities (at the time of his last furlough), to the satisfaction of the concerned jail superintendent," the court said. 

Convict Tasleem's 60-year-old sister was suffering from post-tuberculosis lung complications and was on long-term oxygen therapy. 

She was moved to the ICU on November 6. 

His application was taken up for hearing on urgent mentioning in view of the demise of his sister. 

Tasleem sought parole to attend the last rites and to remain with his family at this time of bereavement. 

Tasleem was arrested for the offence of gang rape of a woman in 1997 and was awarded life imprisonment in 1999. 

He challenged his conviction and sentence in the high court, which dismissed the appeal. 

Later, the Supreme Court also rejected his appeal. 

The convict had challenged the decision of the Sentence Review Board denying him parole. 

The court recently pulled up SRB for the "superficial and perfunctory manner in which the matter is being handled". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception
LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception

Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3
Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal
Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says an inquiry has been initiated into the alleged illegal sale of government land to his son's company in Pune. The sale of 40 acres of land is under scrutiny, and the Chief Minister has...

J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives
J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on terror operatives and overground workers (OGWs) across the Jammu region, conducting extensive search operations in multiple districts.

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO