HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Central team to assess damage due to cyclone Montha in 6 Andhra districts

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
13:43
image
A seven-member central team will visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday to assess the damages caused by cyclone Montha in six districts. 

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Pousumi Basu, joint secretary, ministry of home affairs, will inspect cyclone-hit regions to evaluate the extent of losses. 

"The Central Team will tour the affected areas for two days to inspect damages and interact with impacted families directly," Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director, Prakhar Jain said. 

According to Jain, on Monday, Team-1 will visit Bapatla district, while Team-2 will cover Krishna, Eluru, and East Godavari districts. 

The next day, teams will visit Prakasam, Konaseema districts. 

The Central Team comprises officials from agriculture, expenditure, water resources, highways, rural development, power, and space departments, representing multiple ministries of the Government of India, he said. 

Jain said that the teams will conduct field inspections, review agricultural, housing, and infrastructure damages, and prepare reports on cyclone impact for government evaluation and assistance. 

The visit follows widespread destruction caused by cyclone Montha across Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts, leading to significant crop loss, infrastructure damage, and displacement of affected families during heavy rains. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, captures 3 suspects
LIVE! Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, captures 3 suspects

Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia
Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia

Pathanmajra appeared in the video interview on Friday with an Australia-based Punjabi web channel in which he claimed that he would "return home only after securing bail".

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

Move to clip SC powers sparks protests in Pak
Move to clip SC powers sparks protests in Pak

It also aims to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court, with some authorities shifted to the proposed Constitutional Court, and immunity to the president from criminal proceedings for life.

Cong accuses Modi of insulting Tagore over Vande Mataram
Cong accuses Modi of insulting Tagore over Vande Mataram

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Vande Mataram controversy, alleging that he has insulted the Congress Working Committee of 1937 and Rabindranath Tagore. The party demands...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO