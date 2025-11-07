HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine, passes away

Fri, 07 November 2025
Zarine Khan, the mother of actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, has reportedly passed away. Zarine Khan's final rites will be performed on Friday at 4 pm at Juhu crematorium. A prayer meet will be held on Monday at JW Marriott, Mumbai. As soon as the news of her demise came out, close friends and family members have been arriving to pay their final respects, including veteran actress Shabana Azmi. 

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora. In April this year, Zarine and Sanjay celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. 

