Raj cop shifted for sharing Rahul Gandhi's vote theft post

The post, which alleged "vote theft" in Haryana by the central government and the Election Commission, was reposted on Wednesday evening.





However, it was removed immediately after the matter came to the notice of senior officials.





Officials said that the police department does not support the post.





The constable was responsible for operating the X handle.





He was removed from the duty and attached to police lines, the officials said.





Superintendent of police Richa Tomar said that the police department does not support the post and it was removed immediately after it came to notice.





"The post may have been shared due to an individual's mistake or account hacking. A detailed inquiry has been assigned to the additional superintendent of police, Didwana," the SP added.





The post had claimed irregularities in Haryana's voter list, including multiple votes registered under the same photo and duplicate entries across different constituencies. -- PTI

