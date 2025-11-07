HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 100 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to...

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
09:18
image
Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said. 

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily. The sources said air traffic controllers are unable to get flight plans automatically due to the technical issues since Thursday evening. 

There are some issues with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that provides the information for the Auto Track System (AMS), which gives the flight plans, one of the sources said. 

With the system issues continuing, air traffic controllers are preparing the flight plans manually with available data, which is a time-consuming process and as a result, many flights are getting delayed, the sources said. They also said the issues are also causing air traffic congestion at the airport and authorities are working to fix the problems. 

More than 100 flights have been delayed at the airport on Friday morning, the sources said. Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that there is around 50 minutes delay for flight departures at the Delhi airport. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vande Mataram will instill new energy in Indians: PM
LIVE! Vande Mataram will instill new energy in Indians: PM

Snag hits Delhi airport's ATC, over 100 flights delayed
Snag hits Delhi airport's ATC, over 100 flights delayed

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said.

'My friend Modi wants me': Trump likely to visit India
'My friend Modi wants me': Trump likely to visit India

Former US President Donald Trump indicated a potential visit to India in 2025 and reiterated his claim of using tariffs to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'
'We Will Remove Modi From Delhi, BJP From Bihar'

'Without our support Nitish Kumar wouldn't have become chief minister.''After the government was formed we became ministers, but our agenda remained the same: Amit Shah had promised reservation for Nishads.''He wouldn't listen, so we...

Won't tolerate: Ajit Pawar on 'land scam' involving son
Won't tolerate: Ajit Pawar on 'land scam' involving son

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that he has no connection with the alleged multi-crore land deal in Pune involving his son, Parth Pawar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO