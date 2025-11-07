NIA files fresh chargesheet in Bhopal terror conspiracy case

22:26





The anti-terror agency on Thursday filed its first supplementary chargesheet in the case before the NIA special court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.





With the latest action, 18 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the HuT conspiracy case, it said. The original chargesheet was filed against 17 accused on November 4, 2023.





The supplementary chargesheet has named Mohsin Khan alias Dawood, Mohammad Alam, Misbah-ul-Hasan, Yasir Khan, Syed Danish Ali and Mohammad Shahrukh for their involvement in a terrorist act involving the burning of a police officer's car at the order of their foreign handler, the NIA said.





While Mohsin has been freshly charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code, additional provisions have been invoked against the other five accused charged in the original chargesheet, it said. -- PTI

