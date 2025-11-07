HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Land theft by govt formed through vote theft: Rahul

Fri, 07 November 2025
15:05
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government after it was reported that Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had acquired government land without allegedly paying stamp duty. 

He said the government sold Dalit-reserved land worth Rs 1,800 crore in Pune's Koregaon Park area for just Rs 300 crore, calling it "land theft" and alleging the same government came to power through "vote theft." 

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "In Maharashtra, government land worth Rs1800 crore, which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to the minister's son's company for just Rs300 crore. On top of that, the stamp duty was also waived - meaning not only is it a robbery, but even a legal stamp of approval on the theft! This is 'land theft' by that government, which itself was formed through 'vote theft'. They know that no matter how much they loot, they will return to power by stealing votes again." 

He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence, questioning whether the central government is supporting those who "usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived." 

"No regard for democracy, nor for the public, nor for the rights of Dalits. Modi ji, your silence speaks volumes -Are you staying silent for this reason, because your government is propped up by those very looters who usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived?" the post read. A company allegedly owned by the son of the National Congress Party (NCP) chief is facing major allegations over a land deal worth crores. -- ANI

LIVE! Ajit Pawar could have avoided land deal row: Minister
SC: Pilot Not To Be Blamed For AI Crash
The Supreme Court on Friday said no one blamed the chief pilot of the Air India Dreamliner for the June 12 crash, which claimed 260 lives, and asked his 91-year-old father not to carry any emotional burden.

Snag hits Delhi airport ATC, nearly 300 flights delayed
Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said.

Not disclosing prior conviction can void election: SC
The Supreme Court has ruled that non-disclosure of a conviction in a nomination form will lead to the disqualification of an elected candidate. The ruling came on an appeal filed by a former councillor who was unseated for failing to...

China commissions 3rd aircraft carrier: Should India worry?
China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, featuring advanced electromagnetic catapults, amidst rising tensions and military modernization efforts.

