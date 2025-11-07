Land theft by govt formed through vote theft: Rahul

15:05





He said the government sold Dalit-reserved land worth Rs 1,800 crore in Pune's Koregaon Park area for just Rs 300 crore, calling it "land theft" and alleging the same government came to power through "vote theft."





In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "In Maharashtra, government land worth Rs1800 crore, which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to the minister's son's company for just Rs300 crore. On top of that, the stamp duty was also waived - meaning not only is it a robbery, but even a legal stamp of approval on the theft! This is 'land theft' by that government, which itself was formed through 'vote theft'. They know that no matter how much they loot, they will return to power by stealing votes again."





He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence, questioning whether the central government is supporting those who "usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived."





"No regard for democracy, nor for the public, nor for the rights of Dalits. Modi ji, your silence speaks volumes -Are you staying silent for this reason, because your government is propped up by those very looters who usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived?" the post read. A company allegedly owned by the son of the National Congress Party (NCP) chief is facing major allegations over a land deal worth crores. -- ANI

