Indian captured in Sudan; New Delhi in touch with authorities to secure release

Adarsh Behera, a 36-year-old resident of Odisha, was taken away by RSF fighters when the militia captured the city of El Fasher last month.





"One Indian national is in the custody of the RSF. As you know, there is fighting going on in the El-Fasher region," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.





"We are in contact with the Sudan government and international organisations so that the Indian national can be safely freed and we can ensure his security," he said. -- PTI

