HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian captured in Sudan; New Delhi in touch with authorities to secure release

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
23:15
File image
File image
An Indian national has been captured by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces militia in Sudan and India is in touch with authorities and international organisations in that country to secure his release. 

Adarsh Behera, a 36-year-old resident of Odisha, was taken away by RSF fighters when the militia captured the city of El Fasher last month. 

"One Indian national is in the custody of the RSF. As you know, there is fighting going on in the El-Fasher region," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing. 

 "We are in contact with the Sudan government and international organisations so that the Indian national can be safely freed and we can ensure his security," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tech issue with Delhi airport ATC addressed: AAI
LIVE! Tech issue with Delhi airport ATC addressed: AAI

Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled
Controversial land deal involving Ajit Pawar's son cancelled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says his son Parth was unaware that the land his company purchased in Pune belonged to the government. The controversial transaction has been cancelled, and a probe has been ordered.

'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'
'Could Ajit Pawar Have Known?'

'Everyone involved in this transaction must be punished and penalised.'

Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India
Pak mulls integrated command after May conflict with India

Pakistan is considering creating a new position of 'Commander of Defence Forces' (CDF) to improve coordination and unified command among its military services, according to media reports. The move is part of broader defence reforms and...

Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves
Tiger kills farmer, safari suspended in Karnataka reserves

A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district on Friday, prompting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order the suspension of safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, and to halt trekking...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO