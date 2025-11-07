I have no connection: Ajit Pawar on 'scam' involving son

09:35





Emphasising transparency and accountability, Pawar said he "will never support anyone flouting rules," adding that even those close to him are not exempt from following due process. His reaction followed the Maharashtra government's initiation of a high-level inquiry into the alleged land scam.





"I only want to say that whatever reports are being run are not known to me. I have no connection with the issue. I had already clarified that I will not tolerate any wrongdoing. I will analyse the details of the case personally," Ajit Pawar told reporters on Thursday.





"I have never called any officer to benefit any of our relatives or any party worker. If anyone is doing wrong or against the set norms, I will never support them. I always abide by the rules and regulations. CM should definitely inquire into the matter and find the truth behind it. All the rules should be followed, and no one should flout the rules. Even those close to me are not allowed to surpass the rules," he added.





Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Registration in Pune has submitted an interim report to the Additional Chief Secretary in Mumbai on the alleged land scam.





According to the interim report, a property, allegedly valued as high as 1,800 crore rupees, was sold to a company linked to Parth Pawar for just Rs 300 crore with a nominal stamp duty of only Rs 500, allegedly bypassing proper procedures for government-linked land.





Following the submission, one official has been suspended, and the government has ordered a high-level committee to conduct a full investigation into the irregularities and financial losses to the state. The final report from the investigation committee is expected within eight days. The land in question, approximately 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner.





A senior Revenue Department official also confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Taru, the seller, and the purchaser for further investigation into the case. According to sources in the Revenue Department, the transaction has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities, including the waiver of stamp duty and the transfer of government land to a private entity. -- PTI

