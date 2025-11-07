HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC denies bail to Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law, 3 others in Umesh Pal murder case

Fri, 07 November 2025
22:53
The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the bail applications of four people in a case related to the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in 2023.

The order was passed by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav on the bail applications moved by slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmad, Atiq's counsel Vijay Mishra, driver Kaish Ahmad, and servant Niyaz Ahmad.

The court had reserved its order on October 10, 2025.

Advocate Umesh Pal and his two gunners were shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj's Sulem Sarai area on February 24, 2023 when they were returning from district court.

An FIR was lodged at Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj in this regard. -- PTI

