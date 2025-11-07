HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Flight ops at Mumbai airport hit amid glitches in ATC

Fri, 07 November 2025
23:47
File image
Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. the airline said on Friday.

In an advisory, Mumbai airport said, "Flight operations at Mumbai airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest."

"As a result, airline operations may experience delays. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation," the advisory added.

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that technical teams are working to restore the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data. ANI

