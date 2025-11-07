Can't be put into practice: Maneka on SC ruling on strays

15:35





He said that Bihar's youth would not allow such manipulation this time.





Addressing an election rally in Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi said, "...There are 2 crore voters in Haryana and more than 25 lakh voters in the polling list were fake.... I guarantee you that PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, and the Election Commission have conspired to steal the Haryana election together.





"We said it with evidence that they committed theft in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and now they are trying to win Bihar's election by stealing...We do not get the voter list till the last moment... The Gen Z of Bihar will not let vote theft happen here..."On Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that 1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained differences between postal and booth votes.





He said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in Haryana are either duplicates, nonexistent, or manipulated. While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "...We have crystal clear proof that25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicates or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."





"We have the word 'H' Files, and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this was not happening in individual constituencies, but rather at the state and national levels. We received numerous complaints in Haryana from our candidates, stating that something was not working correctly. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, but we decided to zoom in on Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said. -- ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged "vote theft" in the Bihar elections, claiming that fake voters had been included in election lists and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of orchestrating voter fraud in Haryana elections.