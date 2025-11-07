HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP leaders who voted in Delhi also voted in Bihar polls: Rahul

Fri, 07 November 2025
Share:
14:38
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that BJP leaders, who had exercised their franchise in Delhi, also cast votes in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls. 

Gandhi, addressing an election rally in Banka, also asserted that the Congress produced evidence of vote chori (vote theft) in the Haryana polls, and the Election Commission cannot deny the charges. 

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha had on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the party's victory. I came to know yesterday that BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in the first phase of Bihar polls (on Thursday), the former Congress president said. Out of the 2 crore voters in Haryana, 29 lakh electors are fake... The BJP indulged in vote chori' in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, and now they are trying to repeat it in Bihar. But, I am certain the people of Bihar will not allow this to happen in their state, Gandhi asserted. 

He also accused the NDA government of encouraging youth to make social media reels to divert attention from pressing issues. Reels are the addiction of the 21st century, Gandhi said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Land theft by govt formed through vote theft: Rahul
LIVE! Land theft by govt formed through vote theft: Rahul

Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father
Your son not to blame: SC tells Capt Sabharwal's father

The Supreme Court has told the 91-year-old father of the pilot who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that his son is not to be blamed for the accident and he should not carry the burden on himself.

SC orders relocation of stray dogs and animals
SC orders relocation of stray dogs and animals

The Supreme Court has directed authorities to relocate stray dogs from institutional areas like schools and hospitals to designated shelters due to a rise in dog bite cases. The court also addressed the issue of stray animals on highways.

Important stanzas of Vande Mataram were dropped: Modi
Important stanzas of Vande Mataram were dropped: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party, alleging that the dropping of important stanzas from the national song 'Vande Mataram' in 1937 sowed the seeds of partition. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the...

18 Rallies A Day: Tejashwi On Chopper Run
18 Rallies A Day: Tejashwi On Chopper Run

'Age matters and the way Tejashwi has been doing an aggressive campaign, only a young leader like him can do it.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO