'Bihar's 64.66% bumper voter turnout means...'

13:45





Rai praised the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing it as an endorsement of development and a rejection of Congress and RJD.





Speaking to ANI in Hajipur, Nityanand Rai said, "NDA will form the Govt with a thumping majority. Bumper voting is the symbol of the people of Bihar's affection, love and trust in PM Modi. It is the stamp of approval on the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' by PM Modi and 'Viksit Bihar' by CM Nitish Kumar. Bumper voting is an indication of the NDA's victory. This is a tight slap on the face of custodians of gunda raj, jungle raj and corruption - people of Congress and RJD. People have voted for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Bihar..."





On Thursday, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history.





The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts , and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.





The first phase decided the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.





In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. -- ANI

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said that the high voter turnout of 64.66 per cent in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections is a sign of support for the NDA.