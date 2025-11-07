Adani Airports To Launch AI-Powered Multilingual Helpdesk

12:27





The system will work through voice, chat, web and mobile, helping travellers 24x7 in several Indian languages.





The Adani Group currently operates seven airports -- in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram -- while its eighth, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, is expected to begin commercial operations soon.





The new AI system will function like a digital concierge, offering information on flight timings, boarding gates, baggage status, directions, and airport services.





It will also help with practical needs such as booking a wheelchair, locating the nearest lounge, requesting a doctor on call, or even buying something at an airport shop and having it delivered home, said AIONOS Cofounder C P Gurnani.





This technology, called IntelliMate, has been developed by AIONOS. It uses 'agentic AI', which means it can understand context and continue a conversation seamlessly across different platforms.





For example, a passenger can start chatting on the web site and later switch to voice or the mobile app without repeating information.





Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports, said the initiative aligns with the group's goal of building 'smart, sustainable and future-ready' airports.





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

