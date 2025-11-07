HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Adani Airports To Launch AI-Powered Multilingual Helpdesk

Fri, 07 November 2025
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) announced that it has partnered with AIONOS, a tech firm backed by InterGlobe Enterprises to introduce an AI-based helpdesk that will allow passengers to get instant, multilingual assistance across all Adani-run airports.

The system will work through voice, chat, web and mobile, helping travellers 24x7 in several Indian languages.

The Adani Group currently operates seven airports -- in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram --  while its eighth, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, is expected to begin commercial operations soon.

The new AI system will function like a digital concierge, offering information on flight timings, boarding gates, baggage status, directions, and airport services.

It will also help with practical needs such as booking a wheelchair, locating the nearest lounge, requesting a doctor on call, or even buying something at an airport shop and having it delivered home, said AIONOS Cofounder C P Gurnani.

This technology, called IntelliMate, has been developed by AIONOS. It uses 'agentic AI', which means it can understand context and continue a conversation seamlessly across different platforms. 

For example, a passenger can start chatting on the web site and later switch to voice or the mobile app without repeating information.

Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports, said the initiative aligns with the group's goal of building 'smart, sustainable and future-ready' airports.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard 

