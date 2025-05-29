HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I have better things to do...: Tharoor on Cong digs

Thu, 29 May 2025
11:19
Shashi Tharoor with the Panamanian Foreign Minister
Update: Amid Congress leaders' swipes at him over his  surgical strike' remarks, party leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that for those  zealots  fulminating about his supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC, he was  clearly and explicitly  speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars.
 
Tharoor said his remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by India's responsible respect for the LoC and the IB.

The Congress leader, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, while speaking here, reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base that was something we had not done before.

The Congress had taken swipes at him over the remarks with party colleague Udit Raj saying he should be made a "super spokesperson of the BJP".

Shashi Tharoor on X: "After a long and successful day in Panama, i have to wind up at midnight here with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don't really have time for this -- but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC: in tge (sic) past.

1. I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars; &

2. My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB. But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do. Goodnight."


Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading multi-party delegation to Panama, on Wednesday (local time) reaffirmed India's firm stance against terrorism and said that the country will not turn the other cheek and will respond to any further attack. 
 
Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Embassy, Tharoor emphasised the teaching of Mahatma Gandhi to live without fear. 
 
"He (Mahatma Gandhi) also taught us in his brave leadership in our struggle for freedom that we must always stand up for our rights. We must always stand up in principle for the values we believe in, and we must live without fear that freedom from fear is what we in India have to fight for these days against the evil attacks of malign men who are called by the world as terrorists, but who believe that by doing this kind of thing of coming into our country, killing innocent people and going off again that they will somehow achieve some larger political or religious cause," Tharoor said.

