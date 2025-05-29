I have better things to do...: Tharoor on Cong digs

11:19

Shashi Tharoor with the Panamanian Foreign Minister

Update: Amid Congress leaders' swipes at him over his surgical strike' remarks, party leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that for those zealots fulminating about his supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC, he was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars. Tharoor said his remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by India's responsible respect for the LoC and the IB.

The Congress leader, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, while speaking here, reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base that was something we had not done before.

The Congress had taken swipes at him over the remarks with party colleague Udit Raj saying he should be made a "super spokesperson of the BJP".





Shashi Tharoor on X: "After a long and successful day in Panama, i have to wind up at midnight here with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don't really have time for this -- but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC: in tge (sic) past.





1. I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars; &





2. My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB. But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do. Goodnight."







