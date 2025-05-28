94% girls in Maharashtra confident to confront menstruation-related taboos

16:35





Maharashtra is witnessing a cultural shift where young minds of all genders feel bold to break the silence and confront taboos that have silenced generations of women in India, it said.





Due to the awareness, menstrual health literacy has improved by up to 32 per cent among adolescent girls, the report further said. More importantly, there has been a 57 per cent reduction in the belief that menstrual blood is unclean, showing a deep change in self-perception and dignity, it added.





"Ninety four per cent of adolescent girls in Maharashtra feel confident to challenge myths around menstruation," indicating a measurable transformation in knowledge, confidence and behaviour, as per Aditya Birla Education Trust's 'Ujaas Impact Report 2024-25'.

