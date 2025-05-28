HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

94% girls in Maharashtra confident to confront menstruation-related taboos

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
16:35
image
Nearly 94 per cent of adolescent girls in Maharashtra feel confident to challenge myths around menstruation, as per the report of a survey conducted across 14 districts in the state. 

Maharashtra is witnessing a cultural shift where young minds of all genders feel bold to break the silence and confront taboos that have silenced generations of women in India, it said. 

Due to the awareness, menstrual health literacy has improved by up to 32 per cent among adolescent girls, the report further said. More importantly, there has been a 57 per cent reduction in the belief that menstrual blood is unclean, showing a deep change in self-perception and dignity, it added.

"Ninety four per cent of adolescent girls in Maharashtra feel confident to challenge myths around menstruation," indicating a measurable transformation in knowledge, confidence and behaviour, as per Aditya Birla Education Trust's 'Ujaas Impact Report 2024-25'.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Inspired by Drishyam, woman kills man, fakes own death
LIVE! Inspired by Drishyam, woman kills man, fakes own death

44 MLAs ready to form new govt in Manipur, claims BJP leader
44 MLAs ready to form new govt in Manipur, claims BJP leader

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister, amid criticisms about his government's handling of the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, which broke out in...

Actor Dino Morea quizzed in Rs 65cr Mithi river scam probe
Actor Dino Morea quizzed in Rs 65cr Mithi river scam probe

This is the second time in the last three days that the actor was called for questioning, a police official said.

Uddhav's leader threatens to blacken Rahul's face for...
Uddhav's leader threatens to blacken Rahul's face for...

A local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has threatened to blacken Rahul Gandhi's face for his remarks about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, sparking a strong reaction from Congress leaders in Maharashtra. The threat, made by Bala...

Indian Military's Awesome 3
Indian Military's Awesome 3

Field Marshal Sam ManekshawField Marshal K M CariappaMarshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan SinghThe three highest-ranking military heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.They were the rarest of the rare. The bravest of the brave.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD