HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

5 Indians arrested for abducting Bangladeshis in Nepal

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
23:13
image
Shirish B Pradhan, PTI

Nepal Police have busted a kidnapping racket and arrested five Indian nationals on Wednesday for allegedly holding Bangladeshi tourists hostage for ransom in the Himalayan nation.

Those arrested include Shiva Saurabh, 34, from Delhi, Ramesh Jadav, 64, from Kanpur; and Dipak Kumar, 32, Sandip Kumar, 36, and Jasprit Singh, 38, all from Punjab, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Apil Bohara, spokesperson for Kathmandu Metropolitan Police.

The gang had abducted seven Bangladeshi nationals visiting Nepal under the pretext of offering them cheap travel packages, Bohara told PTI.

The Bangladeshi nationals were held hostage in a rented house in Lalitpur Metropolitan City, within the Kathmandu Valley, and were subjected to both mental and physical torture, police said.

The criminals seized $2,000-3,500 from each person and their mobile phones, and forced them to request millions of dollars in ransom via WhatsApp. The Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly beaten and threatened with death.

The police, acting upon a tip-off, arrested the Indian nationals from different parts of Kathmandu.

The Kathmandu District Court has granted a six-day judicial remand for further investigation.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will never forget my 72-hr tenure as CM: Fadnavis
LIVE! Will never forget my 72-hr tenure as CM: Fadnavis

'Gaurav Gogoi's links with Pak': Cong leader summoned
'Gaurav Gogoi's links with Pak': Cong leader summoned

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has been summoned by Assam Police for questioning in connection with a case related to party colleague Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan. The summons comes after Bora publicly stated that...

'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks
'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has clarified his recent remarks on Kannada, stating that they were made out of love and that "love will never apologise." His comments come amidst a furore in Karnataka over his statement that "Tamil gave...

Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India
Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India

Leaders of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed to strengthen their ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples, as well as for regional peace and prosperity. The understanding was reached at the Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral...

Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot

A woman and her paramour in Gujarat's Patan district allegedly killed a middle-aged man and set his body on fire, dressed in the woman's clothes, to fake her own death, inspired by the Bollywood thriller "Drishyam." The police have...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD