HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Had this ceasefire come 2 or 3 days earlier...: Omar

Sat, 10 May 2025
Share:
19:47
image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan saying it was better late than never.
 
"I welcome from the depths of my heart the announcement made by Government of India spokesperson about restoration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan," Omar told reporters at his residence.
 
"Better late than never but had this ceasefire come two or three days earlier, perhaps the bloodshed we saw and the precious lives we lost, would have been safe," he added. 
 
Abdullah said the DGMO of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and they agreed to establish ceasefire again in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.
 
"It is now the duty of J-K government to provide relief and compensation to those who have suffered during this period. We have announced compensation for the loss of precious lives. Now we will have to compensate those who have been injured as well," he added.
 
The chief minister said there has been lot of devastation caused by cross border shelling and attacks in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Tangdhar and other border areas.
 
"Now we also hope that we can resume the Hajj flights as we were not able to send the pilgrims to Hajj due to closure of airport," he said. 

Farooq Abdullah in a statement emphasised the urgent need to end hostilities as they have been taking a toll on the people living along the Line of Control and International Border in J-K.
 
Abdullah expressed his support for the ceasefire, acknowledging the significant impact the ongoing situation has had on the people and their property in the region.
 
"Our people along the LoC and IB have borne the brunt of the deteriorating situation between the two neighbouring countries. This measure will greatly alleviate the suffering of our people who have been caught in the crossfire," he added.
 
Abdullah said that his party has always advocated for lasting friendship between India and Pakistan.
 
"However, the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Pakistan, which must address India's genuine concerns regarding cross-border terrorism," he added. 

TOP STORIES

INDIA, PAKISTAN AGREE TO IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE: TRUMP
INDIA, PAKISTAN AGREE TO IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE: TRUMP

'I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.'

LIVE! Pak opens its airspace for all traffic after ceasefire
LIVE! Pak opens its airspace for all traffic after ceasefire

India, Pak agree to halt ops on land, air, sea from 5 pm
India, Pak agree to halt ops on land, air, sea from 5 pm

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire on all fronts with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, following talks mediated by the US. The agreement was announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who said that the DGMOs of both countries...

India, Pak worked out an understanding: Jaishankar on ceasefire
India, Pak worked out an understanding: Jaishankar on ceasefire

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD