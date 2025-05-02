HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
If India attacks Pak, Bangladesh should...: Yunus' aide

Fri, 02 May 2025
19:38
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus/@ChiefAdviserGoB/X
A former Bangladesh army officer and close aide of chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has suggested that Dhaka should collaborate with China to occupy India's northeastern states if it attacks Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. 

Yunus' interim government on Friday distanced itself from the remarks made by Major General (Retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman on his social media account. 

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Rahman wrote in Bengali, "If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy the seven states of Northeastern India." 

"I think it is necessary to start discussions with China on a joint military arrangement in this regard," he added. 

Rahman was appointed by the Yunus-led interim government in December 2024 as the chairman of the National Independent Commission assigned to investigate the killings in the Bangladesh Rifles revolt of 2009. 

Distancing itself from the former army officer's remarks, Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs in a media release on Friday said, "The comments do not reflect the position or policies of the government of Bangladesh, and as such, the government neither endorses nor supports such rhetoric in any form or manner." -- PTI

