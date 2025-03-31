Aurangzeb tomb issue raised unnecessarily: RSS leader

14:23





Whoever has faith will visit the structure, located in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader told reporters to a query on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur.





Notably, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief (MNS) Raj Thackeray on Sunday slammed attempts to incite communal tension over Aurangazeb's tomb and said history shouldn't be viewed from the prism of caste and religion.





He also asked people not to rely on WhatsApp forwards for historical information. Thackeray also said the Mughal ruler wanted to kill a thought called Shivaji but failed and died in Maharashtra. Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general, was buried near the Pratapgadh Fort and it couldn't have been done without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's permission, the MNS chief had said. Rumours about a "chadar" with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of the tomb triggered violence in Nagpur earlier this month. Asked about Raj Thackeray's comments and the issue of the Mughal emperor's tomb, Joshi said, "The topic of Aurangzeb's tomb has been raised unnecessarily. He died here (in India), so his tomb has been built here. Those who have faith will go."





"We have Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's adarsh (role model), he had built the tomb of Afzal Khan. This is a symbol of India's generosity and inclusiveness. The tomb will remain, whoever wants to go will go," the former RSS general secretary added.





Earlier this month, RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar described the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as "irrelevant". Asked whether Aurangzeb's tomb should be relocated and is the Mughal ruler relevant today, he had replied, " No, it's not relevant." PTI

