3,155 Indians deported from US this year, Govt tells Parl





The ministry of external affairs was asked whether it is a fact that several Indians who entered through "donkey route", were recently deported from the US, and if so, the number of people shunted out by the US government to India during the last three years.





The phrase "donkey route" refers to the route used for illegal immigration, largely in context of North America.





"The US government usually deports individuals who are found to have (i) illegally entered the US, (ii) have overstayed their visa validity, (iii) have been found living in the US without any documentation, or (iv) have criminal conviction against them. The Government of India works in close coordination with the US government on these deportation operations," Singh said.





In his response, he also shared the number of Indian nationals deported from the US to India in the last three years.





In 2025, as of November 21, the number of Indian nationals deported from US stood at 3,155, as per the data shared in a tabulated form. For 2024, the corresponding figure stood at 1,368 and in 2023, the number stood at 617. -- PTI

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query, also said all deportations are subject to an "unambiguous verification" of their Indian nationality.