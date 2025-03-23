HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman director of pvt hospital shot dead in Bihar

Sun, 23 March 2025
14:59
After the director of a private hospital was shot dead inside her cabin a day ago, the father of the deceased demanded a high-level inquiry into the case, alleging a conspiracy in her death.  

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Sinha, father of the slain Asia Hospital director, said, "I saw her only in the ICU. I do not know what has happened. I don't know if she has been shot. I came to know only later that she was shot. She had no dispute with anyone...I demand that the matter be investigated. There should be a high-level inquiry. There should be a CBI inquiry. There seems to be a conspiracy..."  

Director of the private Asia Hospital, Surbhi Raj was shot dead, informed SDPO Patna City, Atulesh Jha on Saturday.  

The victim was diagnosed with several gunshot injuries, after which she was referred to AIIMS, where she succumbed to her injuries.  

The police received information about the incident at around 3.30 pm on Saturday when some staff went to her room and found her in an unconscious state.  An investigation has been initiated into the matter.  -- ANI

