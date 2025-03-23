Situation completely peaceful in Nagpur: Fadnavis

18:50

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis





The CM was speaking to the media in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune where he attended an event organised by the non-profit Paani Foundation.





"The situation in Nagpur is completely peaceful. There is no tension anywhere. People of all religions are living together peacefully. Hence, the curfew has been lifted," said Fadnavis, who is a legislator from the city.





Officials said earlier in the day that curfew had been lifted from the remaining four areas of Nagpur, six days after violence rocked the city.





Following the violence on March 17, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.





Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur on Monday night amid rumours that a chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.





Curfew was lifted from localities within the jurisdictions of Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police stations on March 20, and from Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara and Imambada on March 22.





Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal on Sunday ordered the lifting of curfew in the remaining Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth and Yashodhara Nagar police station areas from 3 pm. -- PTI

