Sambhal mosque chief in cop custody for statement

Sun, 23 March 2025
14:32
The Special Investigation Team of the local police took Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid here, into custody to record his statement in connection with the November 24 violence case. 

The Mughal-era mosque here has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple. 

When asked by PTI whether the mosque president has been arrested, Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar said he had been taken into custody by the SIT for statement recording. 

On being asked if the detention was related to the November 24 violence, he confirmed that Ali had been taken into custody for questioning in the same case. 

Sambhal has been tense since violence broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the mosque. 

Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence. -- PTI

