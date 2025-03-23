Sambhal court pauses probe into MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq's home till April 5

12:26

File image





The pause comes as the Sambhal MP submitted an application to the sub-divisional magistrate's court, and asked for the inquiry to be stopped until the appeal has been disposed of.





"The case which was going on in the regulated area was dated today and in which an application has been submitted by the respondent party (Zia ur Rehman) which states that they have taken an appeal before the Sub Divisional Magistrate and till the time the appeal is not disposed of the proceedings of the case should be stopped," Vandana Mishra told ANI.





"So for the disposal of this application form and the team formed earlier, along with PWD and others, the advance date for the report of that team was fixed on 5th April," she added.





Earlier on March 19, the Sambhal SDM had said that the amid the allegations that the MP Barq's house was built in the regulated area of Sambhal without proper permissions, a team was formed to determine the time the house was built and its compliance. -- ANI

