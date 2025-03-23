HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Punjab police bust narco-terror module, nab 4 men with 4 kg heroin

Sun, 23 March 2025
11:39
image
The Punjab police Sunday said it has busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of four people and recovered 4 kg of heroin from them. 

Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav said an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar. 

"In an intelligence-led operation, Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar, busts a narco-terror module and apprehends four persons and recovers 4 kg of heroin from their possession," he posted on X. 

Further investigations are on to unveil their forward and backward linkages, the DGP added. 

Giving further information, the state police chief said Navjot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Aniket were arrested near the Naraingarh Government Hospital area in Amritsar's Chheharta. 

The DGP asserted that the Punjab police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organised crime and ensure peace and harmony in the state. -- PTI

