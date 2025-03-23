Pope Francis makes first public appearance since being hospitalised five weeks ago

19:27





During his appearance, the Pope bestowed his blessing upon the gathered crowd and addressed them in a heartfelt speech.





His reappearance has been met with joy and cheers from the crowd.





In a post on X, Catholic Arena shared the video of his 'first public appearance,' and wrote, "Pope Francis has made his first public appearance in over a month He blessed the crowd and spoke to them He now returns to the Vatican."





Notably, Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14.





Earlier, CNN confirmed the hospital dicharge of Pope on Sunday, where he has spent more than a month being treated for double pneumonia, Sergio Alfieri, the head of the team taking care of the pontiff, announced.





"The Holy Father will be discharged from tomorrow (Sunday) in stable clinical condition with a prescription to partially continue drug therapy and a convalescence and rest period of at least two months," Alfieri told reporters at a news conference at Gemelli on Saturday. -- PTI

