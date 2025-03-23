Manipur: 4 militants hurt in clash with Meiti group

12:43





The four injured UNLF-Pambei militants were taken into police custody and treated at a hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, a police officer said.





The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when around 15-20 members of Arambai Tenggol barged into the residence of a UNLF militant, identified as Irengbam Nandakumar Singh (56), in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai and attacked insurgents of the Imphal Valley-based outfit, he said.





Four UNLF-Pambei militants present in the house received blunt injuries caused by sticks, the officer said.





A few rounds were also fired by both sides, prompting security forces to rush to the spot, he said.





The four UNLF-Pambei militants were taken into custody, while the attackers managed to escape from the spot, the officer said. -- PTI

