Manipur: 4 militants hurt in clash with Meiti group

Sun, 23 March 2025
12:43
At least four militants of the banned United National Liberation Front-Pambei outfit were injured in a clash with members of Meitei radical organisation Arambai Tenggol in Manipur's Imphal East district, the police said on Sunday. 

The four injured UNLF-Pambei militants were taken into police custody and treated at a hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, a police officer said. 

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when around 15-20 members of Arambai Tenggol barged into the residence of a UNLF militant, identified as Irengbam Nandakumar Singh (56), in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai and attacked insurgents of the Imphal Valley-based outfit, he said. 

Four UNLF-Pambei militants present in the house received blunt injuries caused by sticks, the officer said. 

A few rounds were also fired by both sides, prompting security forces to rush to the spot, he said. 

The four UNLF-Pambei militants were taken into custody, while the attackers managed to escape from the spot, the officer said. -- PTI

