India's forex reserves rise $305 mn to $654.3 bn

Sun, 23 March 2025
15:18
India's foreign exchange reserves rose $305 million to $654.271 billion in the week that ended on March 14.  

The previous week witnessed the highest weekly gains in over three years.  

Prior to that, forex reserves had slumped for about four months, recently hitting an 11-month low. 

Then followed the latest rollercoaster movement, with gains some weeks and declines the next.  

Forex reserves started falling after touching an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September. 

They are now about 7 percent lower from their peak.  

The decline in reserves was most likely due to RBI intervention, aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the Rupee. 

The Indian Rupee is now at or near its all-time low against the US dollar.  

The latest RBI data showed that India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, stood at $557.186 billion.  

Gold reserves currently amount to $74.391 billion, according to RBI data.  

Estimates suggest that India's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover approximately 10-11 months of projected imports.  -- ANI

