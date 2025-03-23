India's forex reserves rise $305 mn to $654.3 bn

15:18





The previous week witnessed the highest weekly gains in over three years.





Prior to that, forex reserves had slumped for about four months, recently hitting an 11-month low.





Then followed the latest rollercoaster movement, with gains some weeks and declines the next.





Forex reserves started falling after touching an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September.





They are now about 7 percent lower from their peak.





The decline in reserves was most likely due to RBI intervention, aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the Rupee.





The Indian Rupee is now at or near its all-time low against the US dollar.





The latest RBI data showed that India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, stood at $557.186 billion.





Gold reserves currently amount to $74.391 billion, according to RBI data.





Estimates suggest that India's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to cover approximately 10-11 months of projected imports. -- ANI

