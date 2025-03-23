HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian-origin man, daughter killed in US store shooting

Sun, 23 March 2025
12:08
A 56-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old daughter were shot dead at a convenience store in the US state of Virginia and police have arrested one person in connection with the shooting, according to media reports.   

Pradipkumar Patel and his daughter were working at the store on Lankford Highway in Accomack County when the shooting incident happened. 

Accomack County is located on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The Accomack County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 am on March 20 on reports of a shooting victim, Shore Daily News reported.

When they arrived, deputies discovered an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, it said.

While searching the building, deputies found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds as well.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the report said. -- PTI

