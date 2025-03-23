HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Dalit man attacked, held hostage after road accident in UP

Sun, 23 March 2025
A 20-year-old Dalit man was allegedly held hostage, attacked and faced casteist abuses after his bike collided with another two-wheeler in Bhadohi, the police said on Sunday. 

Sangam Lal Gautam was riding a bike home to Handia in Prayagraj on March 10 when the accident occurred. 

Superintendent of police Abhimanyu Manglik said, "Rishabh Pandey, travelling in the wrong direction near Berwa Paharpur, collided with Sangam Lal's bike, causing serious injuries." 

"As soon as they came to know about his caste, Rishabh along with his father and 10 other unidentified men started abusing the injured Sangam Lal Gautam, hurling castist slurs. They accused him of riding a bike in an intoxicated state and beat him," the police officer said. 

The victim was then allegedly held hostage with Rishabh Pandey demanding Rs 20,000 for the damage to his bike. 

After several hours, Sangam Lal managed to inform his father Narayan Das Gautam, who contacted emergency services, the police said. 

The police rescued Sangam Lal and admitted him to a community health centre. Based on his complaint filed on March 22, a case has been registered at the Koirauna police station against Rishabh Pandey, Pawan Pandey, and 10 unidentified people under BNS and the SC/ST Act. 

An investigation has been initiated in the matter, the SP said. -- PTI

